Summit X LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $$53.48 on Wednesday. 3,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,674. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

