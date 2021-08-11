Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $218.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

