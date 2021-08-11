Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.79.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.03. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.26. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

