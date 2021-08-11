Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

