Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SNMCY opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

