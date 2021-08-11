SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $352.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.20 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SunPower by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 38,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

