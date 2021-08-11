SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 200,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

