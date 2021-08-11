Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. On average, analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

SDPI stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.