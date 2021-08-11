Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 816,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

