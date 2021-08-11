SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $17.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.45.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,654,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

