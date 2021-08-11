SVB Leerink Downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Market Perform

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.