Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

