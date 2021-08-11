Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

