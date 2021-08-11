Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. 525,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,672. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.24. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.27.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799,251 shares of company stock worth $552,318,100 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

