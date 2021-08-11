Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

