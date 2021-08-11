TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.96 ($30.54).

Shares of TEG opened at €28.40 ($33.41) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €28.89 ($33.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €27.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

