Talis Biomedical Co.’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 11th

Talis Biomedical’s (NASDAQ:TLIS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Talis Biomedical had issued 13,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLIS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talis Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

