Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talis Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). Equities research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

