Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TLIS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 792,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.90.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.