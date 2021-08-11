Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TLIS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 792,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

