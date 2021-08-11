Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 25,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,880. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

