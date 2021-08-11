Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.70. 176,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

