Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1,117.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. 79,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,784. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

