Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 218.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. 8,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.