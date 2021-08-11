Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.60. 2,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,083. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $207.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

