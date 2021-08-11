TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. TaskUs updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TASK stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

