TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 1.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.09). 12,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,159.09.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.