TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan Purchases 14,450 Shares

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $755.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

