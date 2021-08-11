TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF opened at $8.47 on Monday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.