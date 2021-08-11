TD Securities Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$35.21 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

