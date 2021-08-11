Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 3,800 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RadNet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RadNet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.35 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

