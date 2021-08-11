Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 600 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

