Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $227,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

