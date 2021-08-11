Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $243,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

NYSE FDP opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.