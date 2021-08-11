Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $307,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

