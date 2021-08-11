Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $343,000 Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

