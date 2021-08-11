Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,300 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 215.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,245 shares of company stock worth $2,713,158. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

