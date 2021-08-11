Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

