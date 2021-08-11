Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

