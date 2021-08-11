Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

