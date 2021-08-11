The Charles Schwab Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,089. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

