The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.38 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.44.

CLX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

