The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.38% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $73.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

