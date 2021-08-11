The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DIVI traded up GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.39 ($1.51). 139,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,787. The Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.82.

Get The Diverse Income Trust alerts:

About The Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.