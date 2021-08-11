The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON DIVI traded up GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.39 ($1.51). 139,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,787. The Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.82.
About The Diverse Income Trust
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.