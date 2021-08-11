The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of XONE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. 12,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,075. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $376.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

