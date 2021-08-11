The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,674. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $942.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

