The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Neutral

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $66.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.