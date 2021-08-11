The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Neutral

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

