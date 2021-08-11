The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to “Neutral”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.