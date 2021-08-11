The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The Hackett Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 8,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,940. The company has a market capitalization of $542.68 million, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

