The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $336.71. 169,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.